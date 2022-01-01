Go
The General Store

American Style Hot Foods and Cold Sandwiches available for takeout.

20750 John J Williams Highway Unit 8

Popular Items

**Custom Ribeye Steak$8.85
Create your own whole cheesesteak or cheeseburger sub. Start off with a meat to put onto our delicious lightly toasted rolls, choose a cheese to be melted to perfection and any toppings you can think of.
..Build Your Own Burger$2.10
Our 1/4 lbs burger seasoned to perfect on a roll of your choice, topped with a cheese and toppings of your choice.
++Classic Italian$10.90
On a whole roll, lettuce, tomato and onion on a bed on genoa salami, sprinkled with Italian seasoning and oil. Topped with Provolone cheese, spicy capicola and peppered ham.
++Cold Sub - Custom$3.35
On a whole roll, build your own sub. Start with your choice of meat, cheese, toppings and seasonings.
**Custom Chicken Steak$7.35
Create your own whole cheesesteak or cheeseburger sub. Start off with a meat to put onto our delicious lightly toasted rolls, choose a cheese to be melted to perfection and any toppings you can think of.
++Turkey & Cheese Sub$9.95
Oven Turkey & Provolone Cheese on a fresh baked roll topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Salt, Pepper and Oil.
--Breakfast Sandwich Build Your Own$2.00
Choose between our various options of breakfast breads, a meat, style of egg and a cheese to be melted on top.
,,5 Piece Tenders$9.49
5 tenders cooked and seasoned to perfection, with your choice of flavor and dipping sauce.
^^Mozzarella Sticks$5.75
Delicious mozzarella cheese deep fried in seasoned breading. Served with marinara sauce.
^^Large Crinkle Cut Fries$5.00
A pound of crispy crinkle cut fries, with your choice of seasoning.
Location

Lewes DE

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
