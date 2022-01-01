Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken wraps in Geneseo

Go
Geneseo restaurants
Toast

Geneseo restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps

Pizza Paul's image

 

Pizza Paul's

110 Main Street, Geneseo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Wrap$9.88
More about Pizza Paul's
University Hots & Lighter Side Eatery image

 

University Hots & Lighter Side Eatery

114 Main St, Geneseo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Wrap$8.19
Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$8.19
More about University Hots & Lighter Side Eatery

Browse other tasty dishes in Geneseo

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Wraps

Mozzarella Sticks

Cheese Fries

Turkey Wraps

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Geneseo to explore

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

East Aurora

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Brockport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Pittsford

No reviews yet

Canandaigua

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Victor

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Fairport

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Webster

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston