Turkey wraps in
Geneseo
/
Geneseo
/
Turkey Wraps
Geneseo restaurants that serve turkey wraps
Pizza Paul's
110 Main Street, Geneseo
No reviews yet
Turkey Club Wrap
$9.88
Bacon, turkey, mayo, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and onion
More about Pizza Paul's
University Hots & Lighter Side Eatery
114 Main St, Geneseo
No reviews yet
Turkey Wrap
$9.19
Spinach, Avocado, Tomato, Chipotle Sauce
More about University Hots & Lighter Side Eatery
