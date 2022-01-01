Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Geneva

Go
Geneva restaurants
Toast

Geneva restaurants that serve cobb salad

Livia Italian Eatery - Geneva image

TAPAS

Livia Italian Eatery - Geneva

207 S 3rd St, Geneva

Avg 4.6 (1885 reviews)
Takeout
Derby Cobb Salad$17.00
Romaine | Napa Cabbage | Bacon | Tomatoes | Avocado | Eggs | Blue Cheese | Chicken | Chives | Creamy Parmesan | Crispy Shallots
More about Livia Italian Eatery - Geneva
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Geneva Ale House

319 W. State St, Geneva

Avg 4.3 (874 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Irish Cobb Salad$15.99
House-made corned beef, blue cheese, bacon, hard boiled egg, tomato, red onion and cucumber on a bed of romaine tossed in cucumber vinaigrette.
More about Geneva Ale House
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

477 South 3rd Street, Geneva

Avg 4.6 (3676 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Harbor Cobb Salad$12.50
Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, grape tomatoes, green onions and Bleu cheese. Served with house-made ranch dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
FoxFire image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

FoxFire

17 W State St, Geneva

Avg 4.6 (1924 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Southwest Cobb Salad$18.95
Blackened 10oz Prime Certified Angus Beef Ribeye steak or chicken breast, mixed greens, grape tomatoes, avocado, bacon, corn, black beans, queso fresco, hard-boiled egg, avocado-cilantro dressing
More about FoxFire

Browse other tasty dishes in Geneva

Chilaquiles

Salmon

French Toast

Mac And Cheese

Chocolate Cake

Pies

Tiramisu

Garlic Bread

Map

More near Geneva to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Saint Charles

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Elgin

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Wheaton

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Bartlett

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Carol Stream

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

South Elgin

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston