Cobb salad in Geneva

Livia Italian Eatery - Geneva
207 S 3rd St, Geneva
|Derby Cobb Salad
|$17.00
Romaine | Napa Cabbage | Bacon | Tomatoes | Avocado | Eggs | Blue Cheese | Chicken | Chives | Creamy Parmesan | Crispy Shallots
Geneva Ale House
319 W. State St, Geneva
|Irish Cobb Salad
|$15.99
House-made corned beef, blue cheese, bacon, hard boiled egg, tomato, red onion and cucumber on a bed of romaine tossed in cucumber vinaigrette.
Egg Harbor Cafe
477 South 3rd Street, Geneva
|Harbor Cobb Salad
|$12.50
Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, grape tomatoes, green onions and Bleu cheese. Served with house-made ranch dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.