Filet mignon in Geneva

Geneva restaurants
Geneva restaurants that serve filet mignon

Livia Italian Eatery - Geneva image

TAPAS

Livia Italian Eatery - Geneva

207 S 3rd St, Geneva

Avg 4.6 (1885 reviews)
Takeout
Petite Filet Mignon$22.00
4 oz. Filet | Romano Crusted Tomato | Whipped Potatoes | Asparagus | Herb Butter
More about Livia Italian Eatery - Geneva
6oz Filet Mignon image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

FoxFire

17 W State St, Geneva

Avg 4.6 (1924 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
6oz Filet Mignon$41.95
CAB center cut Filet. Served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes and finished with a garlic and shallot compound butter
8oz Filet Mignon$49.95
CAB center cut Filet. Served with Garlic Mashed potatoes and finished with a garlic and shallot compound butter
More about FoxFire
6oz Filet Mignon image

 

Copper Fox

477 s 3rd street, Geneva

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
6oz Filet Mignon$41.95
CAB center cut Filet. Served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes and finished with a garlic and shallot compound butter
More about Copper Fox

