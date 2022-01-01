Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Geneva

Go
Geneva restaurants
Toast

Geneva restaurants that serve flautas

Flautas de Pollo image

FRENCH FRIES

Bien Trucha

410 W State St, Geneva

Avg 4.5 (5183 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Flautas de Pollo$9.00
crispy rolled tortilla, shredded chicken, potato hash, crema, queso fresco morita-serrano salsa
More about Bien Trucha
BTG Kitchen image

 

BTG Kitchen

416 W. State St., Geneva

No reviews yet
Takeout
1134 Flautas 20 Orders$25.00
More about BTG Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Geneva

Rigatoni

Chocolate Cake

Shrimp Scampi

Nachos

Mac And Cheese

Cheesecake

Pies

Quesadillas

Map

More near Geneva to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Saint Charles

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Elgin

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Wheaton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Bartlett

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Carol Stream

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

South Elgin

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1341 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (477 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston