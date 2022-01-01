Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Flautas in
Geneva
/
Geneva
/
Flautas
Geneva restaurants that serve flautas
FRENCH FRIES
Bien Trucha
410 W State St, Geneva
Avg 4.5
(5183 reviews)
Flautas de Pollo
$9.00
crispy rolled tortilla, shredded chicken, potato hash, crema, queso fresco morita-serrano salsa
More about Bien Trucha
BTG Kitchen
416 W. State St., Geneva
No reviews yet
1134 Flautas 20 Orders
$25.00
More about BTG Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Geneva
Rigatoni
Chocolate Cake
Shrimp Scampi
Nachos
Mac And Cheese
Cheesecake
Pies
Quesadillas
More near Geneva to explore
Aurora
Avg 4.3
(27 restaurants)
Saint Charles
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Elgin
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Wheaton
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Bartlett
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Batavia
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Carol Stream
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
West Chicago
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
South Elgin
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1341 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Dixon
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(186 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(337 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(224 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(159 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(477 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston