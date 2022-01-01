Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French fries in
Geneva
/
Geneva
/
French Fries
Geneva restaurants that serve french fries
TAPAS
Livia Italian Eatery - Geneva
207 S 3rd St, Geneva
Avg 4.6
(1885 reviews)
French Fries
$5.00
More about Livia Italian Eatery - Geneva
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
FoxFire - FoxFire Geneva
17 W State St, Geneva
Avg 4.6
(1924 reviews)
French Fries
$4.95
More about FoxFire - FoxFire Geneva
