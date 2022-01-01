French toast in Geneva
Geneva restaurants that serve french toast
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
477 South 3rd Street, Geneva
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast
|$8.50
Topped with icing and powdered sugar. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of French toast, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
|Strawberry Crunch French Toast
Challah French toast layered with strawberry cream cheese, our special recipe Harbor granola, strawberries, blueberries, and powdered sugar.
Make it a combo with two pieces of French toast, two eggs, any style and breakfast meat.
|Honey Lemon Ricotta French Toast
Three slices of Challah bread dipped in French toast batter and griddled to perfection. Topped with with sweet honey lemon ricotta, fresh raspberries and blueberries, lemon icing, and powdered sugar.