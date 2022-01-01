Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Geneva

Go
Geneva restaurants
Toast

Geneva restaurants that serve french toast

Cinnamon Roll French Toast image

SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

477 South 3rd Street, Geneva

Avg 4.6 (3676 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll French Toast$8.50
Topped with icing and powdered sugar. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of French toast, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
Strawberry Crunch French Toast
Challah French toast layered with strawberry cream cheese, our special recipe Harbor granola, strawberries, blueberries, and powdered sugar.
Make it a combo with two pieces of French toast, two eggs, any style and breakfast meat.
Honey Lemon Ricotta French Toast
Three slices of Challah bread dipped in French toast batter and griddled to perfection. Topped with with sweet honey lemon ricotta, fresh raspberries and blueberries, lemon icing, and powdered sugar.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
BTG Kitchen image

 

BTG Kitchen

416 W. State St., Geneva

No reviews yet
Takeout
1303 French Toast Mix QT$1.80
More about BTG Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Geneva

French Onion Soup

Quesadillas

Mac And Cheese

Caesar Salad

Nachos

Cheesecake

Wedge Salad

Lobsters

Map

More near Geneva to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Saint Charles

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Elgin

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Wheaton

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Bartlett

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Carol Stream

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

South Elgin

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston