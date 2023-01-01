Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Geneva

Geneva restaurants
Toast

Geneva restaurants that serve grits

SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe - Geneva

477 South 3rd Street, Geneva

Avg 4.6 (3676 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tomato Gravy Grits$0.00
Our stone-ground grits topped with a spiced tomato-pepper-onion sauce, bacon, grape tomatoes, and melted Pepper Jack cheese. Served with two eggs, any style, and a biscuit with honey butter and our signature jam.
Cheese Grits$4.50
Southern Shrimp & Grits$13.00
Shrimp, bacon, green onion, Jack & Cheddar cheeses, and cilantro on a bed of stone-ground grits. Served with a biscuit and honey butter.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Geneva
Craft Urban - Geneva

211 James Street, Geneva

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits$24.00
Creamy Polenta | Peppers | Onions, | Celery | NOLA Style BBQ Sauce
More about Craft Urban - Geneva

