Grits in Geneva

SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe - Geneva
477 South 3rd Street, Geneva
|Tomato Gravy Grits
|$0.00
Our stone-ground grits topped with a spiced tomato-pepper-onion sauce, bacon, grape tomatoes, and melted Pepper Jack cheese. Served with two eggs, any style, and a biscuit with honey butter and our signature jam.
|Cheese Grits
|$4.50
|Southern Shrimp & Grits
|$13.00
Shrimp, bacon, green onion, Jack & Cheddar cheeses, and cilantro on a bed of stone-ground grits. Served with a biscuit and honey butter.