Lobsters in Geneva
Geneva restaurants that serve lobsters
Livia Italian Eatery - Geneva
207 S 3rd St, Geneva
|Shrimp & Lobster fra Diavolo
|$32.00
Sweet Shrimp | Fresh Lobster | Rigatoni | Mushrooms | Chives | Vino | Spicy Tomato Sauce
|Lobster Bisque
|$8.00
EVOO | Chives
Nobel House
305 W State St, Geneva
|Lobster Roll
|$26.00
Cold water lobster poached in a garlic, tarragon butter, split top bun, hollandaise sauce
Egg Harbor Cafe
477 South 3rd Street, Geneva
|Lobster Scrambler
|$12.00
Lobster and seafood blend, cream cheese and green onion scrambled into three cage free eggs, topped with hollandaise. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
FoxFire
17 W State St, Geneva
|Lobster Mac 'N Cheese
|$27.95
lobster tail meat, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, american, gruyere, panko, roasted corn, roasted red pepper, trottole pasta