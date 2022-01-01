Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Geneva

Geneva restaurants
Geneva restaurants that serve lobsters

Livia Italian Eatery - Geneva image

TAPAS

Livia Italian Eatery - Geneva

207 S 3rd St, Geneva

Avg 4.6 (1885 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Lobster fra Diavolo$32.00
Sweet Shrimp | Fresh Lobster | Rigatoni | Mushrooms | Chives | Vino | Spicy Tomato Sauce
Lobster Bisque$8.00
EVOO | Chives
Nobel House image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Nobel House

305 W State St, Geneva

Avg 4.4 (1162 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Roll$26.00
Cold water lobster poached in a garlic, tarragon butter, split top bun, hollandaise sauce
SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

477 South 3rd Street, Geneva

Avg 4.6 (3676 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Scrambler$12.00
Lobster and seafood blend, cream cheese and green onion scrambled into three cage free eggs, topped with hollandaise. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
FoxFire image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

FoxFire

17 W State St, Geneva

Avg 4.6 (1924 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lobster Mac 'N Cheese$27.95
lobster tail meat, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, american, gruyere, panko, roasted corn, roasted red pepper, trottole pasta
Copper Fox

477 s 3rd street, Geneva

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Roll$24.95
- Gia Mia -

13 N Third Street, Geneva

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli + Shrimp$25.95
Lobster Ravioli | Shrimp | Blistered Cherry Tomatoes | Asparagus | Pecorino Romano | Vino | Fennel | Spinach
