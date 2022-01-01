Mediterranean salad in Geneva
Geneva Ale House
319 W. State St, Geneva
|Mediterranean Chicken Salad
|$17.99
Sliced chicken breast over mixed greens and romaine with feta cheese, artichokes, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes and red onions. Dressed with oregano lemon vinaigrette.
FoxFire
17 W State St, Geneva
|Mediterranean Salmon Salad
|$18.95
Grilled Salmon, sliced cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red onion, roasted red peppers, goat cheese, Mediterranean mixed olives, toasted pine nuts, sliced avocado, kale, arugula, and romaine lettuce tossed in a lemon mustard vinaigrette