Quesadillas in Geneva

Geneva restaurants
Geneva restaurants that serve quesadillas

Geneva Ale House image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Geneva Ale House

319 W. State St, Geneva

Avg 4.3 (874 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$12.99
Grilled chicken with mushrooms, onions, red peppers and chihuahua cheese on corn tortillas. Served with house-made guacamole and sour cream.
Kids Quesadilla$6.95
More about Geneva Ale House
073d506a-e7dd-4186-b545-d962b44abba9 image

 

Lil Donkeys

416 West State Street, Geneva

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese "aka Quesadilla"$4.75
chihuahua cheese - perfect for kiddos or the non-adventurous.
More about Lil Donkeys
BTG Kitchen image

 

BTG Kitchen

416 W. State St., Geneva

No reviews yet
Takeout
1189 Sticker Quesadilla$117.00
More about BTG Kitchen

