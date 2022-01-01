Quesadillas in Geneva
Geneva restaurants that serve quesadillas
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Geneva Ale House
319 W. State St, Geneva
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.99
Grilled chicken with mushrooms, onions, red peppers and chihuahua cheese on corn tortillas. Served with house-made guacamole and sour cream.
|Kids Quesadilla
|$6.95
Lil Donkeys
416 West State Street, Geneva
|Cheese "aka Quesadilla"
|$4.75
chihuahua cheese - perfect for kiddos or the non-adventurous.