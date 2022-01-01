Salmon in Geneva
Livia Italian Eatery - Geneva
207 S 3rd St, Geneva
|Scottish Salmon
|$28.00
Pan Roasted | Vegetable Succotash | Herb Farrotto | Lemon Broth
|Blackened Salmon & Quinoa Salad
|$18.00
Kale | Fresh Salmon | Organic Quinoa | Tomatoes | Peppers | Squash | Lemon Basil Vinaigrette
|Kids Salmon
|$12.00
Pan Roasted | Green Beans | Whipped Potato
Nobel House
305 W State St, Geneva
|Salmon Caesar Salad
|$18.00
6oz blackened salmon, chopped romaine, parmesan cheese, ciabatta crouton, Caesar dressing
Geneva Ale House
319 W. State St, Geneva
|BBQ Salmon
|$17.99
Sautéed salmon filet served on a bed of fried brussel sprouts with capers, red onion, bacon & fried lemons.
Egg Harbor Cafe
477 South 3rd Street, Geneva
|Smoked Salmon Benedict
|$14.00
English muffin, cold smoked salmon, tomato, arugula, poached cage free eggs, hollandaise, red onion, capers and dill. Served with Harbor potatoes.
FoxFire
17 W State St, Geneva
|Horseradish Salmon
|$28.95
Scottish salmon filet topped with our signature panko-horseradish crust. Finished with a Dijon-tarragon mustard sauce and served with grilled asparagus
|Mediterranean Salmon Salad
|$18.95
Grilled Salmon, sliced cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red onion, roasted red peppers, goat cheese, Mediterranean mixed olives, toasted pine nuts, sliced avocado, kale, arugula, and romaine lettuce tossed in a lemon mustard vinaigrette