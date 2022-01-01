Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Geneva

Go
Geneva restaurants
Toast

Geneva restaurants that serve salmon

Livia Italian Eatery - Geneva image

TAPAS

Livia Italian Eatery - Geneva

207 S 3rd St, Geneva

Avg 4.6 (1885 reviews)
Takeout
Scottish Salmon$28.00
Pan Roasted | Vegetable Succotash | Herb Farrotto | Lemon Broth
Blackened Salmon & Quinoa Salad$18.00
Kale | Fresh Salmon | Organic Quinoa | Tomatoes | Peppers | Squash | Lemon Basil Vinaigrette
Kids Salmon$12.00
Pan Roasted | Green Beans | Whipped Potato
More about Livia Italian Eatery - Geneva
Nobel House image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Nobel House

305 W State St, Geneva

Avg 4.4 (1162 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Caesar Salad$18.00
6oz blackened salmon, chopped romaine, parmesan cheese, ciabatta crouton, Caesar dressing
More about Nobel House
Geneva Ale House image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Geneva Ale House

319 W. State St, Geneva

Avg 4.3 (874 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Salmon$17.99
Sautéed salmon filet served on a bed of fried brussel sprouts with capers, red onion, bacon & fried lemons.
More about Geneva Ale House
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

477 South 3rd Street, Geneva

Avg 4.6 (3676 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Benedict$14.00
English muffin, cold smoked salmon, tomato, arugula, poached cage free eggs, hollandaise, red onion, capers and dill. Served with Harbor potatoes.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
FoxFire image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

FoxFire

17 W State St, Geneva

Avg 4.6 (1924 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Horseradish Salmon$28.95
Scottish salmon filet topped with our signature panko-horseradish crust. Finished with a Dijon-tarragon mustard sauce and served with grilled asparagus
Mediterranean Salmon Salad$18.95
Grilled Salmon, sliced cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red onion, roasted red peppers, goat cheese, Mediterranean mixed olives, toasted pine nuts, sliced avocado, kale, arugula, and romaine lettuce tossed in a lemon mustard vinaigrette
More about FoxFire
Item pic

 

- Gia Mia -

13 N Third Street, Geneva

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scottish Salmon$26.25
Pan roasted | Herb Farro | Asparagus | Tomatoes | Squash | Lemon Broth
Blackened Salmon + Spinach$18.75
Organic spinach | quinoa | tomatoes | fennel | creole salmon | herbes de provence
More about - Gia Mia -

Browse other tasty dishes in Geneva

Rigatoni

Gnocchi

Chicken Marsala

Mediterranean Salad

Salmon Salad

Short Ribs

Ceviche

Turkey Burgers

Map

More near Geneva to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Saint Charles

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Elgin

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Wheaton

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Bartlett

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Carol Stream

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

South Elgin

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston