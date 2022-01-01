Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Geneva

Go
Geneva restaurants
Toast

Geneva restaurants that serve scallops

Main pic

 

B.A.S.H. 2 - 124 West State Street

124 West State Street, Geneva

No reviews yet
Takeout
SCALLOP SPECIAL$9.00
Foie Gras | Shoyu | Sea Salt
[raw]
More about B.A.S.H. 2 - 124 West State Street
FoxFire image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

FoxFire - FoxFire Geneva

17 W State St, Geneva

Avg 4.6 (1924 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scallop De Joghne$34.95
More about FoxFire - FoxFire Geneva

Browse other tasty dishes in Geneva

Black Bean Burgers

Caesar Salad

Filet Mignon

Bruschetta

Reuben

Wedge Salad

Prosciutto

Tiramisu

Map

More near Geneva to explore

Saint Charles

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Elgin

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Wheaton

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Bartlett

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Carol Stream

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

South Elgin

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1468 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Dixon

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (371 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (542 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (262 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston