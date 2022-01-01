Scallops in Geneva

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Geneva restaurants that serve scallops
B.A.S.H. 2 - 124 West State Street
124 West State Street, Geneva
No reviews yet
SCALLOP SPECIAL
$9.00
Foie Gras | Shoyu | Sea Salt
[raw]
More about B.A.S.H. 2 - 124 West State Street
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
FoxFire - FoxFire Geneva
17 W State St, Geneva
Avg 4.6
(1924 reviews)
Scallop De Joghne
$34.95
More about FoxFire - FoxFire Geneva
