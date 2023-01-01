Shrimp tacos in Geneva

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Geneva restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Nobel House image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Nobel House - Geneva

305 W State St, Geneva

Avg 4.4 (1162 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$18.00
Sauteed shrimp, adobo lime slaw, avocado salsa, pico, green onion.
Elote Shrimp Tacos$17.00
More about Nobel House - Geneva
Consumer pic

 

The Water Bar Geneva, IL

39w525 Herrington Drive, Geneva

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#4 Spicy Shrimp Taco$0.00
Shrimp, house made slaw, street corn, bell peppers, spicy buffalo sauce & ranch.
#25 Sweet Chile Shrimp Taco$0.00
Italian sausage crumbles, scrambled eggs, bell peppers, tomato, topped with our mild, jalapeno queso.
More about The Water Bar Geneva, IL

