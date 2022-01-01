Tacos in Geneva
Geneva restaurants that serve tacos
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Nobel House
305 W State St, Geneva
|BBQ Tacos
|$15.00
Choose pulled pork or chopped brisket, red cabbage slaw, adobo lime, avocado, micro cilantro
|Shrimp Taco
|$16.00
|Dyno Taco
|$16.00
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Geneva Ale House
319 W. State St, Geneva
|Spicy Chicken Tacos
|$17.99
Three corn tortillas, topped with spicy shredded chicken, feta cheese, spicy slaw and pico de gallo.
|Fish Tacos
|$15.99
Sautéed East Coast Cod with warm corn tortillas, cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado and served with corn and black bean salad and jalapeno vinaigrette.
|Carnitas Tacos
|$16.99
Three shredded pork tacos topped with chihuahua cheese, cabbage and pico de gallo.