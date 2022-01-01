Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Geneva restaurants you'll love

Geneva restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Geneva

Geneva's top cuisines

Italian
Italian
Coffee & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Geneva restaurants

Bella's Sicilian Ristorante image

 

Bella's Sicilian Ristorante

93 Seneca Street, Geneva

Avg 4.5 (1030 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fish Fry$16.00
Choice of Fried or Broiled Haddock - Fries, Baked Potato or Pasta, and coleslaw, tartar & lemon
Pasta Bowl$14.00
Arancini$12.00
More about Bella's Sicilian Ristorante
The Red Dove Tavern image

 

The Red Dove Tavern

30 Castle Street, Geneva

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Red Dove Tavern
Kelly's Irish Pub image

 

Kelly's Irish Pub

498 Exchange St, Geneva

No reviews yet
More about Kelly's Irish Pub
Torrey Park Restaurant image

 

Torrey Park Restaurant

89 Avenue E, Geneva

No reviews yet
More about Torrey Park Restaurant
Kindred Fare image

SEAFOOD

Kindred Fare

512 Hamilton Street, Geneva

Avg 4.5 (396 reviews)
More about Kindred Fare
