Boneless wings in Geneva

Geneva restaurants
Geneva restaurants that serve boneless wings

Luigi's Pizza and Wings - Geneva image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • RIBS • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Luigi's Pizza and Wings - Geneva

37 N Broadway, Geneva

Avg 4.8 (44 reviews)
Takeout
10 boneless wings$9.99
hot, medium, mild, bbq,cajun, wet cajun, ranch, white ranch, garlic, garlic parmesan, teriyaki, honey mustard, sriracha ranch, sweet chili, bourbon, korean bbq, luigi lickers
20 boneless wings$19.99
hot, medium, mild, bbq,cajun, wet cajun, ranch, white ranch, garlic, garlic parmesan, teriyaki, honey mustard, sriracha ranch, sweet chili, bourbon, korean bbq, luigi lickers
More about Luigi's Pizza and Wings - Geneva
Item pic

 

Zeppe's Pizzeria - Geneva-on-the-Lake - 5340 Lake Rd E

5340 East Lake Road, Geneva

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1lb of Boneless Wings$11.99
We serve only the best wings available!
1/2lb of Boneless Wings$6.99
We serve only the best wings available!
More about Zeppe's Pizzeria - Geneva-on-the-Lake - 5340 Lake Rd E

