Go
Toast

Genghis Cohen

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

740 N FAIRFAX AVE • $$

Avg 4.6 (1594 reviews)

Popular Items

stir fried chicken w/ broccoli$15.95
shrimp fried rice$14.75
hot and sour soup$10.50
vegetable egg rolls$6.50
orange peel chicken$15.25
BBQ pork fried rice$12.99
sesame chicken$15.25
steamed white rice$2.00
crackerjack shrimp$19.25
spicy pineapple fried rice w/ vegetables$12.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

740 N FAIRFAX AVE

LOS ANGELES CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Surly Goat

No reviews yet

27 craft beers on tap

Baby Blues BBQ Hollywood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kung Pao Bistro

No reviews yet

West Hollywood's favourite Chinese restaurant since 2001

The Poke Shack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston