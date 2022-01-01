Go
Toast

Genji Novi

Come on in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS

27155 S. Karevich Dr. • $$

Avg 4.2 (921 reviews)

Popular Items

#23. Crunch Roll$9.50
Shrimp tempura, avocado, krab stick, teriyaki sauce, tempura crunch
Hibachi Chicken$19.50
Grilled chicken glazed in teriyaki sauce tossed with assorted vegetables
Chicken Fried Rice$4.00
Hibachi Steak$21.50
Grilled ribeye glazed in teriyaki sauce tossed with assorted vegetables
Spicy California Roll$7.50
Krab salad, avocado, tempura crunch, spicy mayo
Yum Yum Sauce (4oz)$0.75
(C/O) Salad$1.50
Genji Signature Ginger Dressing
#11. Sesame Chicken$9.50
Tempura battered chicken and broccoli with a sweet caramelized sauce
Hibachi Seafood$20.50
Grilled shrimp or salmon glazed in teriyaki sauce tossed with assorted vegetables
Fireball Roll$15.00
(Baked) shrimp tempura, krab salad, avocado, torched krab stick topping, spicy mayo sauce, teriyaki sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

27155 S. Karevich Dr.

Novi MI

Sunday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sedona Taphouse

No reviews yet

Sedona Taphouse is a place to connect with others, enjoy an incredible dining experience and learn about finely crafted beers and wines from around the world! Our menu is inspired by Southwest cuisine and changes throughout the year to encompass seasonality.

Sbarro

No reviews yet

Thanks for choosing Sbarro!

Buddy's Pizza

No reviews yet

The Original Detroit Style Square Pizza Since 1946!

PAC

No reviews yet

Pi's Asian Cuisine offers a variety of our Asian favorites, where each meal is packed with the freshest ingredients and love from our staff! Whether it's our korean fried rice or our retro sushi roll, we promise great food that you will enjoy and come back for.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston