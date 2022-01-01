Go
GENJIGO

14 E Schrock Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Double Chicken Bowl$13.00
Grilled all natural chicken breast meat with a hint of lemon.
ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten
Kids Chicken Bowl$6.00
Grilled all natural chicken breast with a hint of lemon.
ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten
Steak + Shrimp + Chicken Bowl$19.00
Grilled USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked medium, all natural chicken breast, and shrimp with a hint of lemon.
ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten, shellfish
Steak Bowl$12.00
Grilled USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked medium.
ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten
Side Salad$2.00
Romaine, iceberg, cabbage and carrots, served with a side of our housemade creamy ginger dressing.
ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten
Chicken Bowl$10.00
Grilled all natural chicken breast with a hint of lemon.
ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten
Steak + Shrimp Bowl$17.00
Grilled USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked medium and shrimp with a hint of lemon.
ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten, shellfish
Chicken + Shrimp Bowl$14.00
Grilled shrimp and all natural chicken breast with a hint of lemon.
ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten, shellfish
Shrimp Bowl$11.00
Grilled shrimp with a hint of lemon.
ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten, shellfish
Chicken + Steak Bowl$16.00
Grilled USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked medium and grilled all natural chicken breast with a hint of lemon.
ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten
Location

14 E Schrock Road

Westerville OH

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
