Genki Ya of Boston

Japanese Restaurant & Bar

232 Tremont Street

Popular Items

Miso Soup$3.00
Enoki mushrooms, tofu, scallions and seaweed served in soy beans fish broth. Vegetarian miso soup also available
Pan Fried Gyoza$7.95
Pan-fried pork dumplings
Spicy Mayo A Side$0.50
California Roll$7.95
Maki Special 2 Rolls$13.95
Sweet Potato Tempura Roll$6.45
Sweet potato tempura
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.45
Salmon$6.95
Crazy Roll$8.95
Shrimp tempura ,avocado, cucumber, flying-fish roe and spicy mayo
Organic Edamame$7.55
Organic soy beans with sea salt
Boston MA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
