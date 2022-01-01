Genki Ya of Boston

French Quarter

No reviews yet

French Quarter brings the flavor and atmosphere of a New Orleans neighborhood restaurant to downtown Boston. Inspired by the charm of New Orleans our mission is to replicate the wonderful food, great drinks, and convivial atmosphere you would find in a neighborhood drinking hole on Bourbon Street. Enhancing the feeling of being in a local hangout with a long marble bar, ceiling fans, a well-appointed bar against the original old brick wall, cozy booths with velvet upholstered banquettes and reclaimed wooden tables.

