Gennaro's Trattoria

Authentic Italian Kitchen!

PIZZA

10018 Startz Rd. • $$

Avg 4.5 (1020 reviews)

Popular Items

CYO Pizza Whole$10.00
Traditional Starting at $10
Fiorentina$21.00
Chicken stuffed with spinach, mushroom, and feta topped with sautéed artichoke and asparagus in our light rosemary cream sauce with a side of spinach & gorgonzola ravioli
Pollo Toscano$18.00
Grilled chicken with sautéed spinach, asparagus, broccoli, and carrots in an EVOO basil sauce tossed with pasta
Manzo Portabella$26.00
Beef medallions served with sautéed shrimp, portabella mushrooms, and spinach in our light lemon cream sauce tossed with rigatoni
Tramisu$9.00
Parmigiana$16.00
Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with marinara and mozzarella served with linguine pomodoro
Lagna della Nona$16.00
Layers of traditional lasagne, beef, and four cheeses topped with marinara
Margherita$14.00
Marinara, fresh mozzarella, basil
6 knots$3.00
Side Salad
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

10018 Startz Rd.

Canyon Lake TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
