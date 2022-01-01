Gennaro's Eatery
Italian cuisine pick up and delivery
12 Blanchard Rd
Popular Items
Location
12 Blanchard Rd
Quincy MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
Spettus Steakhouse Quincy, MA
Come in and enjoy!
Pearl & Lime
a good spot to load up on tacos after a long day. Or have a crisp margarita made with fresh, hand-squeezed lime juice. Or a cold beer. Or a shot of something you’ve never heard of.
a great place for celebrating: an anniversary, the weekend, Chuck Norris’s birthday.
the neighborhood joint for when you don’t feel like doing dishes and you need to treat yourself. It’s your home away from home, and it’s your quick, convenient getaway.
But mostly, Pearl and Lime is the place where all of our favorite people come together.
The Townshend
Past meets present at this modern, minimalist American tavern in Presidents Place that's named for the Townshend Acts of the 1760s and surrounded by a number of Quincy Center historic landmarks. The menu offers rustic-refined spins on seafood, plus plenty of bar bites, all washed down with New England craft beers and creative cocktails.
Liberty Tavern
Come in and Enjoy