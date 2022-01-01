Go
Toast
  • /
  • York
  • /
  • Pizza
  • /
  • Genova's Italian Restaurant & Brewery

Genova's Italian Restaurant & Brewery

Casual Italian dining and brewery with a full-service bar.

2530 W Market St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Garden Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, croutons, celery and egg
See full menu

Location

2530 W Market St

West York PA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The SteakOut

No reviews yet

Tuesday-Saturday
11:00am-8:00pm

Doughy B's

No reviews yet

Our mission is to make your taste buds the happiest they have ever been in your life!
Thank you for choosing Doughy B's!

Fresh Start Restaurant

No reviews yet

start fresh with fresh start

Murph's Study Hall

No reviews yet

Upbeat bar with an ample beer selection along with weekly drink specials, pool tables & DJ nights.
One block away from York College, it creates a safe and fun environment for everyone.
Food Ordering available for all ages. Online Ordering can be accessed at www.MurphsStudyHall.com
Must be 21+ to Purchase Alcohol or to Dine Inside .

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston