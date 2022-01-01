Go
Toast

Gentle Ben's Brewing

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

865 E University Blvd • $$

Avg 4.1 (1491 reviews)

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.50
Coleslaw, Bbq, Kaiser Brioche Bun
Buffalo Wings$14.25
Buffalo, Spicy Habanero, or Tequila-cilantro
Cheese$13.50
Choice of Cheese: American, Cheddar,
jack, Swiss, Provolone, Gorgonzola,
or Pepper Jack
Cookie With Ice Cream$8.25
Chocolate Chip Cookie, Vanilla Ice Cream,
chocolate Sauce, Caramel, Whipped Cream
Western$16.50
Bacon, Cheddar, Bbq Sauce, Fried Onions
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Carnitas Tacos$14.00
Carnitas Gf - Upon Request
pulled Pork, Coleslaw, Pico De Gallo,
habanero Cream, Avocado-tomatillo Salsa
Carne Tacos$14.50
Marinated Carne Asada, Cabbage And
pico De Gallo
French Fries$4.25
French Dip$13.50
Top Sirloin, Provolone, Hoagie Roll,
au Jus
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

865 E University Blvd

Tucson AZ

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Metro Wildcat

No reviews yet

Now proudly serving KRISPY KRUNCHY CHICKEN , FRESHLY MADE PERFECTLY CAJUN!
Come in and enjoy!

Fuku Sushi

No reviews yet

Fuku Sushi is conveniently located in main gate square in Tucson. We have a lively atmosphere making it child, teen, and adult friendly. It's the "laid-back college town" atmosphere that makes Fuku Sushi a unique destination. parking is readily available and free after 5pm. reservations are not required, however, you are welcome to call ahead if you plan on dining with a party of 6 or more. Our talented chefs are constantly researching trends and emerging ingredients in order to bring new experiences to our customers. Our menu offers standard sushi rolls, nigiri and sashimi and even some with a little enhancement. In addition to our sushi our asian fusion menu is sure to please all diners.

Bacio

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fuku Sushi Cloud Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston