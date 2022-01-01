Go
Gentle Perch

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

112 Graham Ave • $$

Kimchi Japchae Monthly Special$18.00
Kimchi Japchae Bowl over sticky rice, topped with tofu, scallions and toasted sesame seeds
Chicken Poppers$14.00
Sweet'n Spicy or Soy Garlic. No half/half flavors
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
crispy chicken, kansho sauce, house coleslaw on toasted brioche, served w/ house fries & hickory mayo.
Cucumber Pickle$4.00
Bibim Bowl$16.00
sunny side egg, seasonal veggies, bibim sauce, scallions, toasted sesame seeds. choice of sticky rice or glass noodles. *vegan options do not come with an egg.
Galbi Burger$14.00
galbi marinated beef patties, queso, dwenjang jjajang gravy, onions, cilantro, chipotle burger sauce on toasted sesame seed bun. served with house fries & hickory mayo. choice of single patty or double patty
Intimate
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

112 Graham Ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
