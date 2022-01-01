Gentleman Jim's
Welcome to Gentleman Jim’s, a family-owned and operated establishment located in Gaithersburg, Maryland. We have proudly served Montgomery County for three generations and over 50 years! Our modern, relaxed, and family-friendly environment has made us a favorite among locals in the Gaithersburg area.
Whether you’re hitting the bar for a fun night with friends or planning a special family dinner, let us be your go-to restaurant for a delicious and enjoyable experience!
At Gentleman’s Jim’s, we don’t believe in using prepackaged goods. Our culinary experts use only the freshest ingredients provided by local distributors right here in Maryland. Our large menu includes great appetizers, homemade soups and salads, delicious pastas, savory steaks, fresh seafood and mouth-watering burgers and sandwiches bearing the names of family members and staff. And don’t forget about our world-famous Cavalier-style pizza that brings in visitors from all corners of the US!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
18257 Flower Hill Way • $$
