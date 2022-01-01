Go
Toast

Genuine Commissary

NOT FOR PUBLIC SALES - ONLY FOR TGHG RESTAURANTS INTERNAL USE.
Thanks for ordering with the commmissary!
Please make sure to place all orders by 1PM to ensure delivery of product the next day.

860 NE 79 ST

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chunks ea$0.52
EA Blanched Fries$7.00
Croissant, Regular ea$0.60
Bagels ea$0.17
Croissant, Almond ea$1.30
EA Citrus Tartlet$0.61
Fudge ea$0.78
Croissant, Chocolate ea$0.55
Hard Boiled Eggs ea$0.50
100ct Yucca Puffs$14.00
See full menu

Location

860 NE 79 ST

Miami Shores FL

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Santuario

No reviews yet

Roman-Style pizza, organic and natural wines, artisanal beers all served in our garden sanctuary.., Come in and enjoy!

Pinch Kitchen+Bar

No reviews yet

Place your online order with us and taste what makes Pinch Kitchen+Bar Special!

Gourmet Station

No reviews yet

RESTAURANT / CATERING SERVICES / EVENTS

Cafe Kush

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston