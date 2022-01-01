Go
George Howell Coffee

505 Washington Street, Boston, MA

505 Washington Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (963 reviews)

Popular Items

Butter Croissant$3.75
Flaky, buttery, laminated pastry by Seven Stars Bakery, Providence, Rhode Island.
Egg & Cheese$5.50
Egg frittata, cheese, garlic aioli on Seven Stars Bakery sourdough bread. Contains dairy.
Cappuccino - 8 oz$4.75
A double shot of espresso topped with thick, foamy steamed milk.
Hot Coffee - 16 oz$3.95
Batch brew of Matalapa from La Libertad, El Salvador. Tasting notes of Orange Zest, Honey, and Lime
Cortado - 4.5 oz$4.45
A double shot of espresso and equal parts steamed milk.
Hot Latte - 12 oz$5.25
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and thin layer of microfoam.
Iced Latte - 16 oz$5.25
A double shot of espresso poured with cold milk over ice.
Egg, Cheese, Arugula, & Tomato$6.50
Egg, cheese, garlic aioli, tomatoes and arugula on Seven Stars Bakery sourdough bread. Contains dairy.
Avocado Toast$7.00
Avocado with Curio chili blend on Seven Stars Bakery sourdough bread.
Egg, Cheese & Sausage$8.50
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

505 Washington Street

Boston MA

Sunday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
