George Howell Coffee

311 Walnut Street, Newtonville, MA
Open 7:30 AM - 2:30 PM

Popular Items

Flat White - 8 oz$4.75
Similar to a latte but smaller in volume, a double shot of espresso with steamed milk and thin layer of microfoam.
Chocolate Chip Croissant Twist$3.25
A croissant in twist form with chocolate chips & topped with powdered sugar
Cappuccino - 8 oz$4.75
A double shot of espresso topped with thick, foamy steamed milk.
Iced Latte - 16 oz$5.25
A double shot of espresso poured with cold milk over ice.
Hot Latte - 12 oz$5.25
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and thin layer of microfoam.
Ginger Scone$4.50
Lightly sweetened, biscuit-like pastry filled with candied ginger and topped with granulated sugar. By Seven Stars Bakery, Providence, Rhode Island.
Hot Coffee - 16 oz$3.95
Batch-brewed hot drip coffee
Single Estate Espresso$4.00
Americano - 12 oz$4.00
Hot water topped with a double shot of espresso.
Shaken Cold Brew - 20 oz$5.45
Daterra Calabria - Brazil cold brew coffee shakin’ up with your milk of choice and poured over ice.
Casual
Cozy
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

311 Walnut Street

Newtonville MA

Sunday8:30 am - 3:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 3:30 pm
