  • George’s Family Restaurant

Come in and eWe’re a family-owned, classic American diner that specializes in serving made-from-scratch menu items to our favorite neighbors! With a love for comfort food and a mission to satisfy our guests, we’re serving a variety of dishes the whole family will love. From our famous ham and bean soup to our meatloaf and breakfast skillets, our meals are packed with flavor and made with a lot of love. Whether the family wants to enjoy a delicious Sunday breakfast with us or groups would like to host an event in our neighboring banquet facility, everyone can expect to have a delicious and relaxing time when they dine with us!

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1910 E Commercial Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (1060 reviews)

Popular Items

George's Skillet$9.50
diced ham, sauteed mushroom, onion, peppers, eggs any style on a bed of hash browns
Pick a Protien Omelet$10.00
Choose one, bacon, sausage, ham, gyro and cheese
Full Biscuit and Gravy$7.00
Quart of Togo Soup$7.50
Julienne Salad$11.00
Ham, turkey, cheese, tomato, onion, egg
Country Skillet$10.00
ground sausage, Onion, country gravy, cheedar
GFR Farmers Breakfast$12.00
The Feast!! 2 eggs any style, 2 bacon, 2 links. 2 ham, hash browns, choice of toast or pancakes.
Chicken Avocado Wrap$11.50
Grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar, chipotle ranch
Bacon$3.25
Reuben$11.00
sliced corned beef, sauer-kraut, grilled rye
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1910 E Commercial Ave

Lowell IN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

