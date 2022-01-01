Go
Toast

George Street Ale House

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

378 George St • $$

Avg 4 (1312 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Live Music
Sports
Groups
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

Location

378 George St

New Brunswick NJ

Sunday12:00 pm - 2:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kilmer Eatery

No reviews yet

We are a small joint specializing in making our own noodles right here at Noodles & Bento Company. We make extra thin, thin, and spinach noodles. Combined with our many choices for Bento boxes fresh sushi combos. We hope that you will enjoy our food as much as we love making the food

Old Man Rafferty's - New Brunswick

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Steakhouse 85

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wings Over

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston