George Street Pub

Come on in and enjoy!

TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2858 N Halsted St • $$

Avg 4.4 (799 reviews)

Popular Items

Spinach & Artichoke Dip$12.95
Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch$15.95
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2858 N Halsted St

Chicago IL

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
