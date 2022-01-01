Go
George's Coffee Shop image

George's Coffee Shop

Closed today

StarStarStarStarHalf

289 Reviews

$

178 Washington St

Gloucester, MA 01930

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Location

178 Washington St, Gloucester MA 01930

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

The Rhumb Line

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Azorean Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

Welcome to the Azorean Restaurant & Bar!!
Located at 133 Washington St. in Gloucester MA. We proudly serve authentic
Portuguese cuisine with Influences from the owners home island of Sao Miguel
and our chef living most of his childhood in the heart of Lisbon, Portugal. We also serve
a wide variety of bar food and pizzas to please any cravings. Check out our menu and be sure to follow us on Facebook and Instagram to get the latest information on our weekly and weekend specials.

Turner's Fresh Seafood Mkt & Fish n Chips Shoppe

No reviews yet

Turner's Fresh Seafood Market and Fish 'n Chips Shoppe

Sclafani's Bakery & Deli

No reviews yet

We are a family run Italian bakery, deli, and grocery specialty store, we bake all of our breads daily and offer sliced to order deli meats, sandwiches, and catering!

George's Coffee Shop

orange star4.5 • 289 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston