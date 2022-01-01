Go
Toast

Nik’s Donuts Aurora

Delicious and Fresh Made From Scratch Donuts! Family Recipe and Family Owned for Since 1968! Come Taste the Best! We also offer Solstice Roasters Coffee and Espresso, Hand crafted Lattes and more! Quality is our priority.

1023 N Aurora Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cinnamon Twist$1.70
Custard Filled Bun w/ Chocolate Icing$1.95
Boston Cream - Bavarian Cream
Raised Ring w/ Vanilla Icing and Rainbow Sprinkles$1.70
Raised Ring w/ Chocolate Icing and Rainbow Sprinkles$1.70
Mixed Dozen$20.00
Butter Cream Filled Bun w/ Maple Icing$1.95
Raised Ring w/ Maple Icing$1.70
Butter Cream Filled Bun w/ Chocolate Icing$1.95
Glazed Cinnamon Roll$2.95
Our Donut dough rolled up with cinnamon sugar and butter then fried and glazed!
Raised Glazed Donut$1.70
See full menu

Location

1023 N Aurora Rd

Aurora OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ohris Indian Cuisine

No reviews yet

We serve you the best Indian cuisine flavors in town. Come in and Enjoy!

El Camino

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

LeeAngelo's Pizza and Restaurant

No reviews yet

Dine-In, Carry-Out & Delivery. Specializing in pizza, chicken & shrimp.
Community is our passion! We can't wait to serve you our delicious food!

Evexia Café.Bakery.Market

No reviews yet

Most items contain tree nuts!
Come in and enjoy!
Monday: Closed
Tuesday - Friday: 7am - 5pm
Weekends: 8am - 3pm

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston