George's King of Falafel & Cheesesteak

Modern Middle Eastern sandwiches with classic American cheesesteaks.

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

1205 28th St NW • $

Avg 4.3 (904 reviews)

Popular Items

Beef Shawarma$9.95
Marinated beef, onions, pickles, parsley, sumac and tahini sauce
Soft Drink$2.50
Chicken Shawarma$9.95
Marinated chicken, french fries (inside) and garlic whip
Side of Garlic$1.25
Nutella Crepe$7.95
Steak & Cheese$10.95
Grilled shaved rib eye steak with green peppers, jalapeños, mushrooms, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo
Falafel Sandwich$9.95
Homemade falafel, pickled turnips, lettuce, tomatoes, parsley and tahini sauce
French Fries$4.95
Lamb Gyro$9.95
Marinated lamb, lettuce, tomatoes and yogurt cucumber sauce
Chicken Shawarma Plate$14.95
Chicken shawarma, grilled vegetables, basmati rice, garlic whip, kabis and pita bread
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

Location

1205 28th St NW

Washington DC

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 am
