Go
Toast

George's Greek Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

5252 Faculty Avenue • $$

Avg 4.5 (3030 reviews)

Popular Items

Combo$11.00
This entrée allows you to Build Your Own Grill by selecting any combination of the proteins below. Choose one or choose them all, the options are endless! Each entrée includes tzantziki, pita, and two sides.
Gyro$16.00
Shaved beef and lamb cooked on a spit, topped with tzantziki, fresh tomatoes, red onion, and cucumbers, wrapped in pita.
Chicken Gyro$13.50
Shaved chicken cooked on a spit, topped with tzantziki, fresh tomatoes, red onion, and cucumbers, wrapped in a pita.
Sm Greek Salad$6.50
Fresh mixed greens, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, cucumbers, feta cheese, and bell peppers tossed in our signature, homemade George's Greek Dressing.
Spanakopites$6.75
Spanakopites are flakey filo dough pastries stuffed with a wonderful blend of spinach, feta cheese, and Greek spices. After being baked to a golden perfection, it is served alongside a mix of chopped tomatoes, cucumbers and onions.
Falafel$1.50
Baklava$3.00
Layered filo dough stuffed with crushed walnuts, cinnamon, and topped with honey syrup.
Chicken Kabob$7.25
Greek Salad$9.95
Fresh mixed greens, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, cucumbers, feta cheese, and bell peppers tossed in our signature, homemade George's Greek Dressing.
With Utensils
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Pet Friendly
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5252 Faculty Avenue

Lakewood CA

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pieology 8003

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
Elevated Salads cycle throughout the week!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Muldoon’s Saloon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cluck & Blaze

No reviews yet

We bring you the most authentic Nashville-style hot chicken experience right here to Long Beach, California.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston