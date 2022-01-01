Go
George's Pizza and Restaurant/The Olive Bar

Located at George’s Pizza & Restaurant, our cozy award-winning hometown bar is the perfect atmosphere to relax and sip on your favorite craft beer and cocktails. Whether you're in the mood for one of our Signature Martinis or an ice-cold pint of beer, you'll find that The Olive Bar is the perfect location to unwind and socialize.
We host some of the best LIVE acoustic bands or DJ’s every Thursday through Sunday. Follow us on social media to stay up to date on our specials, entertainment, and larger, annual events! PS... our kitchen is open LATE!

PIZZA

9 School St • $$

Avg 4.5 (789 reviews)

Popular Items

Dinner Salad$4.00
Cookie$2.00
LG Chicken Caesar$14.50
Sm Mozzarella Pizza$12.50
Lamb Gyro$12.50
Lamb, tomato, onion, and tzatziki in a warm pita
Lg Mozzarella Pizza$18.50
Md Mozzarella Pizza$16.50
Chicken Gyro$12.50
Chicken, tomato, onion, and tzatziki in a warm pita
Boneless Wings (6)$13.00
6 Jumbo Boneless Wings served with our special boneless wing sauce
Build Your Own$16.00
Choose your pasta, toppings, & sauce. Pasta exactly the way you want it!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

9 School St

Unionville CT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

