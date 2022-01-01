George's Pizza and Restaurant/The Olive Bar
Located at George’s Pizza & Restaurant, our cozy award-winning hometown bar is the perfect atmosphere to relax and sip on your favorite craft beer and cocktails. Whether you're in the mood for one of our Signature Martinis or an ice-cold pint of beer, you'll find that The Olive Bar is the perfect location to unwind and socialize.
We host some of the best LIVE acoustic bands or DJ’s every Thursday through Sunday. Follow us on social media to stay up to date on our specials, entertainment, and larger, annual events! PS... our kitchen is open LATE!
PIZZA
9 School St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
9 School St
Unionville CT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Iron Horse Sports Pub & People's Choice Pizza
We are a multi-faceted concept: local sports pub & bar and delivery pizza joint based out of Unionville (Farmington).
Taprock Beer Bar & Refuge
Come in and enjoy!
Loco Urban Street Food
Loco Urban Street Food offers a fresh take on burritos and wings. Available for pick-up and delivery only, we will bring a wave of flavor right to your doorstep. Convenient and contact-free!
Toro Loco
Come on in and enjoy!