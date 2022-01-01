George's Pizza and Restaurant/The Olive Bar

Located at George’s Pizza & Restaurant, our cozy award-winning hometown bar is the perfect atmosphere to relax and sip on your favorite craft beer and cocktails. Whether you're in the mood for one of our Signature Martinis or an ice-cold pint of beer, you'll find that The Olive Bar is the perfect location to unwind and socialize.

We host some of the best LIVE acoustic bands or DJ’s every Thursday through Sunday. Follow us on social media to stay up to date on our specials, entertainment, and larger, annual events! PS... our kitchen is open LATE!



PIZZA

9 School St • $$