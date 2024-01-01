Go
A map showing the location of George's Steak House - 1260 Holland RdView gallery

George's Steak House - 1260 Holland Rd

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1260 Holland Rd

Suffolk, VA 23434

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

1260 Holland Rd, Suffolk VA 23434

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Rennee’s Restaurant & Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
156 W Washington St Suffolk, VA 23434
View restaurantnext
The Mod Olive
orange starNo Reviews
115 N. Main Street Suffolk, VA 23434
View restaurantnext
Danny’s Downtown Dogs - 165 North Main Street Suffolk, VA 23434
orange starNo Reviews
165 North Main Street Suffolk, VA 23434
View restaurantnext
Harper's Table - 122 N Main St
orange star4.5 • 446
122 N Main St Suffolk, VA 23434
View restaurantnext
Plaza Azteca Suffolk
orange starNo Reviews
1467 North Main Street Suffolk, VA 23434
View restaurantnext
Butler’s - 6001 Holland Road
orange starNo Reviews
6001 Holland Road Suffolk, VA 23437
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Suffolk

Al Forno Pizzeria Suffolk VA - 1523 Holland Rd
orange star4.5 • 870
2114 Holland Rd Suffolk, VA 23434
View restaurantnext
Decent People Taproom
orange star4.4 • 869
5140 River Club Dr. Suffolk, VA 23435
View restaurantnext
Skrimp Shack - Suffolk (Main Street)
orange star4.2 • 818
926 N Main Street Suffolk, VA 23434
View restaurantnext
Harper's Table - 122 N Main St
orange star4.5 • 446
122 N Main St Suffolk, VA 23434
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Suffolk

Chesapeake

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Newport News

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Moyock

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (194 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

George's Steak House - 1260 Holland Rd

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston