Georgetown restaurants you'll love

Georgetown restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Georgetown

Georgetown's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Georgetown restaurants

JD Shuckers image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

JD Shuckers

21710 Roth Ave, Georgetown

Avg 4.3 (1257 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
French Onion Soup$6.99
Onions simmered in butter, sherry, and broth, topped and baked with provolone cheese
Cream of Crab$5.99
Cup or Bowl of Cream of Crab
Twisted Mahi Wrap$12.99
Blackened mahi served with roasted red peppers, chopped bacon, chipotle aioli, lettuce and tomatoes, wrapped in a warm tortilla
More about JD Shuckers
Stockley Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Stockley Tavern

26072 Dupont Blvd, Georgetown

Avg 4.9 (175 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Wings
The Tavern's Famous Wings in flavor of your choice: Buffalo, BBQ, Old Bay, Garlic Parm, Salt & Vinegar, Teriyaki, Lemon Pepper, or Plain
Chicken Tenders$6.99
(4) Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast with chips, served with Buffalo, BBQ, Honey Mustard, or Bistro sauce
Taco Salad$4.99
Small order of nachos with chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, and jalapeno, served w/ sour cream and salsa.
More about Stockley Tavern
Food Truck

26072 DuPont Blvd., Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Food Truck

