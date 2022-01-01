Georgetown restaurants you'll love
Georgetown's top cuisines
Must-try Georgetown restaurants
More about JD Shuckers
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
JD Shuckers
21710 Roth Ave, Georgetown
|Popular items
|French Onion Soup
|$6.99
Onions simmered in butter, sherry, and broth, topped and baked with provolone cheese
|Cream of Crab
|$5.99
Cup or Bowl of Cream of Crab
|Twisted Mahi Wrap
|$12.99
Blackened mahi served with roasted red peppers, chopped bacon, chipotle aioli, lettuce and tomatoes, wrapped in a warm tortilla
More about Stockley Tavern
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Stockley Tavern
26072 Dupont Blvd, Georgetown
|Popular items
|Wings
The Tavern's Famous Wings in flavor of your choice: Buffalo, BBQ, Old Bay, Garlic Parm, Salt & Vinegar, Teriyaki, Lemon Pepper, or Plain
|Chicken Tenders
|$6.99
(4) Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast with chips, served with Buffalo, BBQ, Honey Mustard, or Bistro sauce
|Taco Salad
|$4.99
Small order of nachos with chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, and jalapeno, served w/ sour cream and salsa.