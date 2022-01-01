Chicken salad in Georgetown
Georgetown restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about JD Shuckers
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
JD Shuckers
21710 Roth Ave, Georgetown
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$15.99
Greens topped with grilled chicken, black bean corn salsa, shredded cheddar jack cheese and topped with a poblano ranch dressing
More about Stockley Tavern
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Stockley Tavern
26072 Dupont Blvd, Georgetown
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.99
lettuce, onion, cheese, cucumbers,
tomato & croutons
choose: ranch | bleu cheese | honey mustard | vinaigrette
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.99
House Made Chicken Salad with Celery, Onion, served with Lettuce and on your choice of a Kaiser Roll, White or Wheat bread
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$9.99
lettuce, onion, cheese, tomato,
cucumbers & croutons
choose: ranch | bleu cheese | honey mustard | vinaigrette