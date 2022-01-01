Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Georgetown

Georgetown restaurants
Toast

Georgetown restaurants that serve chicken salad

JD Shuckers image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

JD Shuckers

21710 Roth Ave, Georgetown

Avg 4.3 (1257 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Southwest Chicken Salad$15.99
Greens topped with grilled chicken, black bean corn salsa, shredded cheddar jack cheese and topped with a poblano ranch dressing
More about JD Shuckers
Stockley Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Stockley Tavern

26072 Dupont Blvd, Georgetown

Avg 4.9 (175 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
lettuce, onion, cheese, cucumbers,
tomato & croutons
choose: ranch | bleu cheese | honey mustard | vinaigrette
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.99
House Made Chicken Salad with Celery, Onion, served with Lettuce and on your choice of a Kaiser Roll, White or Wheat bread
Crispy Chicken Salad$9.99
lettuce, onion, cheese, tomato,
cucumbers & croutons
choose: ranch | bleu cheese | honey mustard | vinaigrette
More about Stockley Tavern

