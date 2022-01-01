Georgetown restaurants you'll love
Roosters
114 Marketplace Cir., Georgetown
|Tater Tots
|$2.99
Golden-fried tater tots.
|Rooster Wrap
|$7.49
Grilled or Fried Tenders rolled up in a fresh wrap with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and a blend of cheese. Served with Roosters Spicy Ranch or your choice of dressing on the side.
|10 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)
|$12.49
10 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Tres Amigos
800 S Broadway st, Georgetown
|Chimichanga
|$13.99
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken. Fried to golden perfection, topped with cheese dip and served lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, rice and beans.
|Burritos Mexicanos
|$14.25
Two burritos stuffed with steak or grilled chicken, topped with cheese sauce, served with guacamole, rice and beans.
|Mateo's Special
|$11.99
Grilled chicken smothered in melted cheese dip, served with rice.