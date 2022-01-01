Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Georgetown

Georgetown restaurants
Georgetown restaurants that serve boneless wings

10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce) image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

114 Marketplace Cir., Georgetown

Avg 3.7 (117 reviews)
Takeout
20 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$15.80
20 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
20 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$28.99
20 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
5 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$3.95
5 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
More about Roosters
Galvin's On Main image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Galvin's On Main

155 W Main St, Georgetown

Avg 4 (453 reviews)
Takeout
6 Boneless Wings$6.99
12 Boneless Wings$12.99
More about Galvin's On Main

