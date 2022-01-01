Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Georgetown

Go
Georgetown restaurants
Toast

Georgetown restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

114 Marketplace Cir., Georgetown

Avg 3.7 (117 reviews)
Takeout
Marinated Chicken Sandwich$6.59
This chicken breast took a bath in ourhomemade marinade before we tossed it on the grill. It’s one of our favorites!
Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Hand-breaded and fried. If you’d like,we’ll dip it in your favorite wing sauce.
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$6.59
Grilled and smothered in our deliciousHoney BBQ Sauce.
More about Roosters
Galvin's On Main image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Galvin's On Main

155 W Main St, Georgetown

Avg 4 (453 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.49
More about Galvin's On Main

Browse other tasty dishes in Georgetown

Chicken Soup

Grilled Chicken

Boneless Wings

Caesar Salad

Fried Pickles

Chicken Tenders

Chips And Salsa

Italian Subs

Map

More near Georgetown to explore

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (118 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Nicholasville

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Midway

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Versailles

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (118 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston