Mac and cheese in Georgetown

Georgetown restaurants
Georgetown restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters - Georgetown

114 Marketplace Cir., Georgetown

Avg 3.7 (117 reviews)
Takeout
Mac-N-Cheese Bites$5.99
Battered Macaroni and Cheese Biteswith Sour Cream.
Mac-N-Cheese Bites Combo *$4.99
Mac-N-Cheese Bites with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
*DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN.
Bowl of Mac & Cheese Combo *$4.99
A Bowl of Macaroni & Cheese with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
*DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN.
More about Roosters - Georgetown
Galvin's On Main image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Galvin's On Main

155 W Main St, Georgetown

Avg 4 (453 reviews)
Takeout
Mac And Cheese Popper$5.99
More about Galvin's On Main

