Go
Georgetown Liquor Company image

Georgetown Liquor Company

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

873 Reviews

$

5501 Airport Way S Ste.B

Seattle, WA 98108

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

FRENCH DIP$14.50
House made roast beef seitan, smokey cheese sauce, and roasted garlic aioli with red bell peppers and onions on a French roll. Served with a side of Au Jus.
BLT$14.50
House made bacon seitan, romaine lettuce and tomatoes with roasted garlic aioli on a toasted ciabatta roll.
BUFFALO CHICKEN$14.50
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich with Bleu Cheese, Ranch, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions
Tip for the line cook!$1.00
REUBEN$14.50
House made corned beef seitan, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing topped with sauerkraut on a New York marbled rye.
BURGER$14.50
House made seitan based burger patty topped with our own Swiss cheese and joined with tomato, pickle, onion and romaine with mayo on a pub bun.
BBQ PULLED PORK$14.50
House made BBQ pulled pork soy curls and roasted garlic aioli topped with creamy coleslaw and tangy red onions on a French roll.
CHEESESTEAK$14.50
Marinated strips of house made beefsteak with grilled onions and bell peppers smothered with our own smokey cheese sauce on a toasted French roll. Messy and amazing!
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$14.50
Romaine lettuce with house made Caesar dressing, chicken, croutons and Parmesan cheese. Tossed upon request. Gluten Free w/o the croutons!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 3:00 am
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed

Location

5501 Airport Way S Ste.B, Seattle WA 98108

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Ciudad

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Star Brass Works Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Elysian Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

20 taps with a view into our woodhall and production warehouse

Mezzanotte Seattle

No reviews yet

mangiare tutto il cibo bere tutto il vino vivere la vita

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Georgetown Liquor Company

orange star4.3 • 873 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston