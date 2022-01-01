Georgetown Liquor Company
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:00 AM
873 Reviews
$
5501 Airport Way S Ste.B
Seattle, WA 98108
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Location
5501 Airport Way S Ste.B, Seattle WA 98108
Nearby restaurants
Ciudad
Come in and enjoy!
Star Brass Works Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
Elysian Brewing Co.
20 taps with a view into our woodhall and production warehouse
Mezzanotte Seattle
mangiare tutto il cibo bere tutto il vino vivere la vita