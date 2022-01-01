Georgetown restaurants you'll love
Georgetown's top cuisines
Must-try Georgetown restaurants
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Rollin Local
732 Front St, Georgetown
|Popular items
|Local Lovers Roll
|$14.95
|Hibachi Lunch
|$13.00
|Hambuger
|$7.50
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Buzz’s Roost
911 Front St, Georgetown
|Popular items
|Boneless Wings
|$12.99
Our famous boneless wings in your choice of sauce-Mild, Medium, Hot, Garlic Parmesan, Teriyaki, BBQ, Honey BBQ, Hot-Yaki and some daily selections
|Frickles
|$8.99
|Traditional Wings
|$12.99
Southern Pizza Company
532 CHURCH STREET, Georgetown
|Popular items
|Jumbo Wings
Our deep fried Jumbo Chicken Wings are offered in orders of 5, 10, 20, 30, & 40! Have them tossed in your choice of sauces. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.
|Build Your Own Pizza
You choose the size & toppings, and we will make it just for you!
|Philly Steak
House seasoned Philly meat topped with green peppers, onions, & mushrooms. Smothered with
American & mozzarella-provolone cheese. Served with chips.
Buzz's Roost - Carolina Beach
8 Pavilion Ave S Unit 1, Carolina Beach
Between the Antlers
100 Wood Street, Georgetown