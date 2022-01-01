Georgetown bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Georgetown

Rollin Local image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Rollin Local

732 Front St, Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (831 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Local Lovers Roll$14.95
Hibachi Lunch$13.00
Hambuger$7.50
More about Rollin Local
Buzz’s Roost image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Buzz’s Roost

911 Front St, Georgetown

Avg 4.2 (1736 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Boneless Wings$12.99
Our famous boneless wings in your choice of sauce-Mild, Medium, Hot, Garlic Parmesan, Teriyaki, BBQ, Honey BBQ, Hot-Yaki and some daily selections
Frickles$8.99
Traditional Wings$12.99
More about Buzz’s Roost
Root image

SEAFOOD

Root

919 Front Street, Georgetown

Avg 4.3 (294 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Root
Restaurant banner

 

Buzz's Roost - Carolina Beach

8 Pavilion Ave S Unit 1, Carolina Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Buzz's Roost - Carolina Beach
