Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Georgetown

Go
Georgetown restaurants
Toast

Georgetown restaurants that serve chicken salad

Rollin Local image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Rollin Local - Georgetown

732 Front St, Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (831 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Salad$13.00
Oriental Chicken Salad$13.50
More about Rollin Local - Georgetown
Banner pic

 

River Room Restaurant

801 Front St, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$11.95
toasted sour dough or wheat
More about River Room Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Georgetown

Salmon

Chili

Goat Cheese Salad

Chicken Pasta

Calamari

Veggie Rolls

Scallops

Grits

Map

More near Georgetown to explore

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.7 (76 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Murrells Inlet

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

North Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Conway

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Pawleys Island

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

Goose Creek

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (166 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (999 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (421 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (133 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (125 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (164 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (647 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston